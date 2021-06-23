Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

A colorful, vivid sky made an appearance over downtown Logan and the surrounding area on the evening of Tuesday, June 15, following a brief, but heavy, rainstorm. The same storm also created a double rainbow that was reported by residents throughout parts of the county. Shown here is the sky over downtown Logan looking down Cole Street, taken from atop the hill where the old Logan Central Junior High, now the New Covenant Fellowship church, sits.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@HDMediaLLC.com.

