LOGAN — As of Monday evening, a stretch of Stratton Street in downtown Logan will be closed beginning 5:30 p.m. each evening for approximately two weeks.
According to Mayor Serafino Nolletti, the road closures are a result of Mountaineer Gas Company replacing a main gas line that runs through Stratton Street. Nolletti said the current line was installed in approximately 1949 and stretches from Hot Cup to McCormick’s.
Because Stratton Street is typically busy during normal work hours through the week, Nolletti said Mountaineer Gas has agreed to work on the project in the evening hours to relieve some of the inconvenience. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. each evening, the road will be closed from the Holland Lane intersection all the way to the lights at the Dingess Street intersection.
The street will reopen to traffic each morning, and the project is expected to take about two weeks to complete. He said a specific reopening time each morning was not specified, but should not interfere with regular daytime traffic.
“It will be open way before town,” Nolletti said. “Even if they do work 12-hour shifts, that’ll be like 5:30 that morning. It’ll be early in the morning.
“I appreciate the gas company working with us to do it at night,” Nolletti added. “It would have been a huge inconvenience for the downtown businesspeople and then the people coming into town that need to take care of their business at the courthouse and things. I really appreciate Mountaineer Gas working with the City of Logan to not inconvenience people, at the least they can be inconvenienced.”
During work hours, Nolletti said traffic will be rerouted similar to how it is done during the West Virginia Freedom Festival.
“You’ll have to go up over the hill or turn around,” Nolletti said.