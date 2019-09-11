MAN - A student at Man High School was recently arrested and charged with making terroristic threats after he allegedly searched for information pertaining to school shootings on a school computer and then stated an "incident" would occur.
According to a felony criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court on Aug. 30, Lt. Brian D. Cobb with the Logan County Sheriff's Department was approached by Man High School Assistant Principal Macel Adams, who said that David McCoy, 18, of Amherstdale, was witnessed searching disturbing information depicting a school shooting on a school computer, as well as making verbal threats.
Adams spoke with students who said that McCoy was searching armor piercing ammunition, rifles and police response times to school shootings.
According to the complaint, a student warned McCoy that his actions were wrong and told him that he was unable to afford the guns or ammunition.
McCoy reportedly said the incident would happen at MHS on Sept. 3, 2019.
A teacher also said to have overheard parts of the interaction. The teacher reported the incident to Adams, who then reported it to Cobb.
After the incident was reported, McCoy was interviewed by Adams, Cobb and MHS Principal Patricia English. McCoy admitted to searching the items on the computer, but said he did not remember making any threats.
McCoy was suspended by the school for nine days pending expulsion and arrested on felony charges of making terroristic threats. He was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson on Aug. 30 on a bond of $25,000, which he has since posted.
