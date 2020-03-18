CHARLESTON — The annual Congressional Art Competition is on display in the Balcony Gallery of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston through April 20. The exhibition is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH), in partnership with the West Virginia Congressional Delegation.
The Congressional Art Exhibition consists of 101 pieces by 90 students, grades 9-12, from 15 West Virginia counties. These entries were selected from 211 submissions. All winners were selected by the West Virginia State Arts Office.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual-art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated. The competition is sponsored by members of the United States Congress.
Logan County students whose work is included in the state exhibition include:
Chapmanville Regional High School, Art Teacher: Karen Amick-Adkins. Macy Belcher (Grade 9), “Untitled” — Watercolor; Adeana Johnson (Grade 11), “Beware” — Mixed Media; Heather Murphy (Grade 12), “Samantha” — Acrylic.