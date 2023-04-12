Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — Among the numerous Easter egg hunts held in the region, there was one hosted by Family Treatment Court and Project Empower — two programs aimed at helping get individuals in substance abuse recovery back on their feet.

The event, held Tuesday, April 4 on Shawnee Island in Logan, gave current active participants from both programs a chance to spend an afternoon with their children as well as mingle with each other. The families were treated to an Easter egg hunt, a scavenger hunt, and an activity where the children could design birdfeeders.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you