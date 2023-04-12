LOGAN — Among the numerous Easter egg hunts held in the region, there was one hosted by Family Treatment Court and Project Empower — two programs aimed at helping get individuals in substance abuse recovery back on their feet.
The event, held Tuesday, April 4 on Shawnee Island in Logan, gave current active participants from both programs a chance to spend an afternoon with their children as well as mingle with each other. The families were treated to an Easter egg hunt, a scavenger hunt, and an activity where the children could design birdfeeders.
The two programs are similar in nature, with Family Treatment Court being a 10-month minimum program targeted at individuals with substance abuse disorder and Project Empower targeted at mothers to help reduce the occurrence of neonatal abstinence syndrome.
Both programs work with the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center and help participants in a variety of ways, including obtaining driver’s licenses, housing, and jobs.
Lucy Adkins, a care coordinator with Project Empower, said holding events where participants can mingle with their families is a good way to show them that they can have fun without abusing substances.
“I think it’s important to show that they can have fun without being high or under the influence of drugs,” Adkins said. “I think it’s important to show them healthy ways to play with their kids instead of the typical ‘Here’s a phone, go on.’ It shows them how to, honestly, parent a little bit better.”
“I think the kids love it,” Adkins added, “and this counts as, like, extra time with their kids, so you know, the kids are getting to see their parents. They’re spending time with them. They see that they’re having fun. I think that they really enjoy it.”
Ashley Ranson, program coordinator for Logan County’s Family Treatment Court program, said that after two graduations so far, the program has around a 75% successful family reunification rate without the participants reentering the legal system.
“We’ve had families that were homeless that now have a stable home with a driver’s license,” Ranson said. “They have employment so that they are able to provide for their children, especially once they’re back in the home, because they’ve got to have financial stability. They can get their children to and from doctor’s appointments now. They can get to and from doctor’s appointments themselves, because they have to learn to care for themselves first before they can care for their children, and that’s what it’s based on — helping them better understand a sober life and being able to interact while being sober.”
Stephanie Swims, 35 is a mother of four in stage four of the Family Treatment Court program. She described it as a highly rigorous, yet rewarding program that has allowed her to get her children back.
“We go through a lot of stuff,” Swims said. “We’re at Day Report five days a week. We drug screen three days a week. We’re in groups daily. We do therapy once a week. It’s helped me great. It’s kept me sober and I got my kids back, and it’s just got my family back together. It’s a great program.”
Miranda Nagy, 38 is a mother of four who said she started in the Family Treatment Court program after a drug relapse. She said she was initially against it, but urged others in her situation to pursue Family Treatment Court.
“It’s been a lifesaver,” Nagy said. “Honestly, I don’t know if I’d be where I’m at if it wasn’t for Family Treatment Court. (For any future participants), don’t go by what you hear. Come in and talk to Ashley (Ranson) or Lucy (Adkins) or even, like, me or Stephanie that’s already in the program. Come and talk to us about it. Ask us about it and we’ll tell you exactly how it is. Don’t listen to what you hear on the street, because it really is worth giving a shot, every bit.”
The Family Treatment Court program, which got its start as a pilot in several counties including neighboring Boone County, has seen two graduations in Logan County since its inception in 2021. A third graduation is planned for June.