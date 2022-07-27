LYBURN — It was a day of food, drinks and entertainment at the Appalachian Outpost this past weekend as several people came out to enjoy the second annual Summer Shindig.
Originally planned for 2020 but put off a year due to COVID-19, the Summer Shindig kicked off in 2021, and its success led Appalachian Outpost owner and Logan County Commissioner Diana Barnette to make it an annual event in late July.
This year, the festivities began with country singer and Logan County native Kaitlin Boytek. Despite a rain delay, the entertainment schedule didn’t stop, with performances by DJ Nick Scott and the Davisson Brothers Band, who returned to the Shindig for their second year.
Headlining the event this year was Little Texas, a country band popular in the 1990s with songs like “God Blessed Texas,” “My Love,” “Amy’s Back in Austin” and “Some Guys Have All the Love.”
“I think the second one was fabulous,” Barnette said. “I think everybody had a great time. I think it was a little smaller than last year, but that’s OK. We had a lot of quality attendees. Sometimes bigger’s not better. We all had a blast. The rain — I mean, it was extremely hot and then when the rain came, it didn’t last long. It wasn’t really, really that hard, and it cooled everything, and after that, it was perfect.”
Barnette said she is already planning for next year’s Shindig. She said things will likely be a little different since the new Par Mar convenience store will be built and operational by that time.
“We’ll have to make concessions for that area,” Barnette said. “It was already blocked off anyway because of construction, but you’re going to have traffic over there, so you’re going to have to be creative about logistics and safety and where we’re going to be able to put the stage, those kind of things.”
As DJ Nick Scott announced on stage Saturday night prior to the Little Texas concert, Barnette is hoping to bring rockers Three Doors Down in as the headline act in 2023. She noted, however, that booking is competitive and she will not know how to proceed until after the beginning of the year.
“I wanted Three Doors Down this year,” Barnette said, “but they’re very selective. They don’t have to tour very often, and they’ll throw a few dates out there and then they’ll say, ‘Nah, we’re not touring any longer this year,’ so I’m not sure if I can get them. I’d like to have Three Doors Down. We’ve done two country shows, so maybe switch it up a bit and have somebody else, I’m not sure. Basically, you have to wait until after the first of the year until the bands kind of figure out what they want their schedules to look like for the next year.”
The Appalachian Outpost is located between Logan and Man at the old Rita Mall. The location features dozens of rental cabins, along with a restaurant called The Broken Axle, which is owned by Barnette’s daughter, Leah Vance, and her husband, Fuji Williams.