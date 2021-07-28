RITA — The first ever “Summer Shindig” brought chart-topping country music entertainers and family fun to Logan County on Saturday, July 24.
Appalachian Outpost, located at the former Rita Mall, hosted the free event. Owned and operated by Logan County Commissioner Diana Barnette, Appalachian Outpost offers lodging for Hatfield-McCoy Trails riders in new cabins.
Craig Morgan, who has been a country music artist for more than 20 years, was the headline performer. He is best known for the chart-topping hits “That’s What I Love About Sunday” and “Redneck Yacht Club.”
Special seating at the Summer Shindig was reserved for West Virginia Army National Guard and Air National Guard members and other veterans. Morgan, a United States Army veteran, sang about his experience as an American soldier in “Paradise,” the lead single from his self-titled debut album, “Craig Morgan.”
The Davisson Brothers Band opened for Craig Morgan. The band, known for singles such as “Foot Stompin’,” “Big City Hillbilly” and “Jesse James,” is led by Donnie and Chris Davisson of Harrison County, West Virginia.
DJ Nick Scott entertained the crowd before each of the bands took the stage.
Other attractions included a West Virginia National Guard trailer where video game fans could play their favorite games, an antique car show and a display by the West Virginia Department of Tourism, featuring travel information and the larger-than-life phrase “The Place I Belong.”
Food vendors included the Shriners Club of Logan, Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill from Charleston and the Retro Street Grill.
Security was provided by Logan County first responders.
The Appalachian Outpost plans for the Summer Shindig to be an annual event. Next year’s Shindig is set for July 23, 2022.
To see photos from the event, visit www.LoganBanner.com.