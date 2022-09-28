Logan County Schools Superintendent Patricia Lucas speaks about the county’s 2022 summative assessment results during the Logan County Board of Education’s regularly scheduled session Monday, Sept. 26.
{span}Lisa Teeters, director of School Improvement and Technology Integration for Logan County Schools, outlines the county’s 2022 summative assessment results during the Logan County Board of Education’s regularly scheduled session Monday, Sept. 26.{/span}
LOGAN — Following a report on Logan County Schools’ 2022 summative assessment results, which measures the proficiency of several grade levels and compares them to prior years, Superintendent Patricia Lucas described the county’s current assessment as “pretty dismal,” but said she remained hopeful that the district can get back on track to pre-pandemic performance.
The results of the assessment were outlined by Lisa Teeters, the county’s director of School Improvement and Technology Integration, during the Logan County Board of Education’s regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening. The assessment covers the subjects of math, English/language arts and science in grades 3-8 and 11.
In the English/language arts comparison, several of the grades show a drop-off in performance in 2021 from 2019, but an uptick in 2022. It should be noted that 2019 was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Notably, in the English/language arts comparison, Logan County eighth-graders stood at 36% proficiency in 2019, but rose to 37% in 2021. That number dropped to 31% in 2022. Statewide, the number stands at 39% in 2022.
In the math comparison, the story is a similar one. Third-graders have the highest level of math proficiency in Logan County at 46%. That number was 51% in 2019, but had dropped to 38% in 2021 during the height of the pandemic.
Only 11% of 11th-graders in Logan County are proficient at their math level. That is a slight uptick from 9% in 2021 and equal with the 2019 level. Eighth grade saw a dramatic drop-off in math proficiency, going from 23% in 2019 to 10% in 2021. It rose slightly to 12% in 2022.
In the middle school science comparison, fifth-graders were 24% proficient in 2019 compared to 16% in both 2021 and 2022. Eighth-graders were 28% proficient in 2019, but that number dropped to 23% in 2021 and again to 22% in 2022.
Comparing the county’s three high schools in SAT English/language arts scores, 41% of Chapmanville Regional High School students were proficient in the subject in 2019.
In 2021, that number dropped to 39% and it dropped again to 36% in 2022.
At Logan High School, 31% of students were proficient in English/language arts in 2019, but that number rose to 34% in 2021 before dropping back to 31% in 2022. 43% of Man High School students were proficient in English/language arts in 2019 compared to 30% in 2021 and 25% in 2022.
In the high school math SAT score comparison, 17% of Chapmanville Regional students were proficient in math in 2019 versus 10% in 2021. The scores rose to 14% in 2022.
At Logan High School, only 8% of students were math proficient in both 2019 and 2021, but the number did rise slightly to 10% in 2022. Man High School stood at 8% in 2019, rising to 11% in 2021 before dramatically dropping off to only 3% proficiency in 2022.
The report went on to compare each grade school in the county as well. Buffalo Grade School had the highest proficiency in 2022 in English/Language Arts at 56% while Holden had the highest proficiency in math at 51%.
“As you see, it is pretty dismal in looking at where we are and where we need to be,” Superintendent Lucas said. “We were on the right trajectory before COVID, and we have not kept that momentum.”
Lucas said she thinks there were several factors to blame.
“There were many factors, of course, that went into what I think has caused the decrease,” Lucas said. “We had a lot of students that were virtual students. Of course, we had the synchronous/asynchronous, our teachers were teaching both. As we know, children learn better when they’re in front of you when they’re here. We also have a number of noncertified teachers, and it sounds as if I’m trying to make excuses — they’re barriers in order to keep our students moving in the direction that we want them to be in.”
Lucas said she feels hopeful that the county will return to a positive trajectory.
“I think, as you saw, that we are on the move back to where we were before COVID,” Lucas said, “but we’ve got a lot of work to do, and I believe our staff, they are up for the challenge. I believe our administrators — we had a principals’ meeting today — I believe they know what needs to take place. They’re already working very hard from the very first day, and I expect to see a significant growth this year.”