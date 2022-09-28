Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — Following a report on Logan County Schools’ 2022 summative assessment results, which measures the proficiency of several grade levels and compares them to prior years, Superintendent Patricia Lucas described the county’s current assessment as “pretty dismal,” but said she remained hopeful that the district can get back on track to pre-pandemic performance.

The results of the assessment were outlined by Lisa Teeters, the county’s director of School Improvement and Technology Integration, during the Logan County Board of Education’s regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening. The assessment covers the subjects of math, English/language arts and science in grades 3-8 and 11.

