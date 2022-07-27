Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..
LOGAN — Logan County Schools Superintendent Patricia Lucas has agreed to accept 10 additional vacation days as part of her contract instead of a pay raise.
The Logan County Board of Education met in special session Thursday, July 21, to approve several items, one of them being an amendment to the superintendent’s contract. Like all state employees, which includes school system personnel, Lucas was entitled to a 5% pay raise as part of legislation signed by Gov. Jim Justice.
However, during the meeting, board president Dr. Pat Joe White announced that Lucas had agreed to accept 10 additional vacation days instead of a salary increase. Lucas is now in her second year of the contract, and her current annual salary is $130,000. Her contract as superintendent expires June 20, 2023.
In other action items from Thursday’s special board meeting, board members approved:
Out-of-state travel for National Training Seminar Jobs for American Graduates — George Barker for Chapmanville Regional High School and Charlene St. Clair for Man High School — from July 10-16. The travel was paid for with JAG funds.
Parent volunteers for summer programs at Logan High and Man Elementary.
Purchase of SAT digital assessments and SAT preparation programs — $56,718 from ESSERF 3 funds.
Contract with Jason Cheek, Ed.D., for student support for deaf or hearing-impaired students from Aug. 22, 2022-June 14, 2023 at $65 per hour paid from Special Education Funds.
Contracts for 2022-23 graduation coaches — $30 per hour — from special education funds: Lynda Mendez, Logan High; Carol Donahue, Man High; and William Alderman, Chapmanville Regional High.
Contracts for 2022-23 special education coach — daily rate $375 — from special education funds: Darrell Mahon and Jonathan Ramey.