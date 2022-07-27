Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — Logan County Schools Superintendent Patricia Lucas has agreed to accept 10 additional vacation days as part of her contract instead of a pay raise.

The Logan County Board of Education met in special session Thursday, July 21, to approve several items, one of them being an amendment to the superintendent’s contract. Like all state employees, which includes school system personnel, Lucas was entitled to a 5% pay raise as part of legislation signed by Gov. Jim Justice.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you