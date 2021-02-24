LOGAN — Logan County Schools Superintendent Patricia Lucas “met or exceeded” her yearly goals per her evaluation by members of the Logan County Board of Education on Friday, Feb. 19.
Every year, per state law, board members from each of the 55 county school districts in the state evaluate their superintendent on several categories, such as general state-mandated issues like improvements in student achievement and personnel matters and other local goals and objectives established by board members.
On Friday, Feb. 19, the five members of the LCBOE — with Debbie Mendez participating by telephone — evaluated Lucas, going into executive session for about two hours. LCBOE President Jeremy Farley said the members were with Lucas as they evaluated her yearly performance, giving her a chance to discuss both strengths and challenges over the past year regarding goals.
“We allowed the superintendent to give information and have a discussion about those goals and objectives for the school district, and those vary,” Farley said. “We were able to have a conversation and talk about, as a board and as the superintendent, where Mrs. Lucas felt like she was and at the end of the evening after that evaluation, and all five board members agreed that the superintendent met or exceeded all the individual goals or objectives, so she passed that evaluation.
“She was able to leave that evening, I think, feeling like her job is being done in a way that the board felt like she’s making progress and the school district is making progress,” Farley added.
Lucas’ performance was also judged on one extra category this year: navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Farley said she was assessed on several things like responsiveness and communication with both the board members and the community.
“The board felt like Mrs. Lucas has made progress in several areas and is meeting those expectations, especially in a pandemic where things have needed to be more creative,” Farley said. “She’s had to adapt, and her administration has had to adapt, as well as our community and our parents and our students. Everybody’s had to adapt this year, so overall, the evaluation was very good.”
Lucas has served as Logan County’s superintendent since 2016 after coming from the neighboring Lincoln County school district. In January, board members extended her contract for another two years through June 30, 2023.
“We felt like Mrs. Lucas has been a very stabilizing force over the last several years,” Farley said. “She came in during a very difficult time and transition for Logan County Schools and has provided leadership and guidance for the school system, and up until COVID, we had seen tremendous amount of growth in our test scores and a lot of our other academic indicators.”