LOGAN — Logan County Schools Superintendent Patricia Lucas “met or exceeded” every standard of her annual evaluation by the five members of the Logan County Board of Education on Thursday, June 16.
The board met in special session at the Logan County Schools Central Administrative Office to conduct the annually required evaluation. The board returned their decision of Lucas’ performance following an executive session that lasted just over two hours.
“Congratulations, you’ve done a good job — again,” said board president Dr. Pat Joe White.
A native of Lincoln County and longtime education official there, Lucas has served as superintendent of Logan County Schools since 2016 and has had her contract renewed by the board several times. Her latest contract was approved Jan. 4, 2021, and expires June 20, 2023; under that contract, her salary is $127,500 the first year and $130,000 during the second.
The board also conducted its first ever self-evaluation during the June 16 meeting. The self-evaluation is part of a new requirement by the state.
According to White, each board member had to fill out a 40- to 50-question form rating how effective they felt the school board’s performance was over the past year. White said all forms were filled out by board members at home and brought to secretary Teresa Dingess, who will compile and submit them to the state.
White said those self-evaluations will be available to the public around the end of July or the beginning of August after the state processes them.
The board’s June 16 meeting was also the final one for member Dr. Jason Cheek, who was appointed in March to serve out the remainder of former board president Jeremy Farley’s term. The next board meeting, which is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at the Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center, will see the swearing in of Anthony “Tony” Dean as the board’s newest member.
Dean was the third highest receiver of votes in the May election. The top two were incumbents Dr. Pat Joe White and Debbie Mendez, who will also be taking the oath for their new terms on the board.