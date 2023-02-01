LOGAN — For nearly an hour during the Logan County Board of Education’s regular session on Jan. 24, Interim Superintendent Jeff Huffman outlined numerous ways that the district’s non-compliance issues are being addressed.
In October 2022, the West Virginia State Board of Education voted to allow the state’s Department of Education to directly intervene in the Logan County school system.
The move was essentially a “full takeover” of the district, restricting the local board’s authority in nearly every way and instead doling decision-making over to State Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach.
The takeover was in response to a special circumstance on-site review of Logan County Schools conducted by the WVDE’s Office of Support and Accountability, which found 46 specific areas in which the district is noncompliant.
As part of the takeover, the offices of superintendent and assistant superintendent were vacated. Appointed in those positions were former Boone County superintendent Jeff Huffman as interim superintendent, and Patricia Lucas — who had been serving as Logan County’s main superintendent — as assistant superintendent.
On the agenda as the main item for the meeting of the Logan County Board of Education was a presentation/report to outline the protocols, procedures, and changes currently being implemented in response to the special circumstance review. Presenting the report was Huffman, who spent about an hour outlining each noncompliance and what has been done to remedy them since he came into the position on Oct. 31.
Huffman began his report by noting that board members requested he provide it during their previous meeting Jan. 10. Huffman said it was stated to him that nothing has changed, a comment he took offense to.
“We have accomplished a number of things and I know it was even stated to me on Jan. 10 that, ‘We just can’t see that there’s anything changed,’” Huffman said. “I’m not going to tell you that that doesn’t bother me. It bothers me immensely for that to be said when I know that we are working — and I say ‘we’ because it’s not just me — we are working extremely hard for the students of Logan County, because this is not about me. This is not about anyone other than the 5,100 students that we serve.”
The first noncompliance Huffman addressed was the executive session issue, which the special circumstance review found that the Logan County Board of Education had conducted 78 hours worth of over the course of the last three school years. Huffman said that since the state’s takeover, there have been no executive sessions.
Huffman advised board members that they cannot ask county employees in the future to attend board meetings to be questioned in executive session. He said such moves are required to go through the superintendent.
Addressing the part of the report outlining issues related to the work environment in Logan County Schools, Huffman said that multiple county employees have talked to him about harassment and intimidation tactics that occurred regularly.
“Many of our people felt that they could not ask a question because if their question did not prove to align with the popular beliefs, then they were belittled in front of their peers and colleagues,” Huffman said. “There’s no doubt that there was a hostile, toxic work environment that existed. Will that have changed today, tomorrow, next week? A little bit, but you don’t change the culture of any organization in a matter of days or weeks or even months.”
Huffman said that the employees stated to him that select board members and central office staff were aware of the issues.
“On Oct. 31, I met with all directors in the central office and I shared with them that, absolutely, we will not have that type of environment,” Huffman said. “It won’t be tolerated, can’t be. No one’s going to come to work in that type of environment … on Nov. 1, I met with the principals and I shared the same with them, and told them that at any time that anyone, any director, any central office staff member, spoke to them and treated them in the same manner that they had been treated previously, that I needed them to talk to me immediately so that we can address it.”
Huffman said there has already been a turnaround in employee morale.
“Both professional and service employees at the district office have stated freely in the past few weeks that for the first time, they look forward to coming to work,” Huffman said. “They feel like that environment is changing and that they are able to come to work without fear of some type of harassment and intimidation. Principals report having a very professional work environment — that they are not afraid at the present time. Now, are they freely talking as much as they need to be talking in meetings? No. There are some of them who still aren’t there, but again, that is a long process in changing that. Unfortunately, earning trust takes a long time — it doesn’t change overnight.”
Huffman said the county’s contract with Heritage Educational Services to provide virtual education remains intact and that the areas of noncompliance have been addressed. He said no less than three central office staff members are reviewing with the Heritage representative on a weekly basis to ensure that all educational supports, including IEPs, are being provided.
Huffman said that everyone who is required or expected to attend IEP meetings — including the Heritage teacher — are now doing so. He said logs are being maintained to be reviewed regularly to ensure all provisions of special education services are being met.
On financial problems, Huffman said the county must repay $5,500 from local funds back to a federal program after a public speaker was listed on a contract as a “community meeting.” Huffman said the county must also repay $14,587 for an asbestos removal project that did not receive prior written approval.
Huffman said investigations into violations of the employee code of conduct have been pursued and disciplinary procedures have followed accordingly. He said three other investigations are currently underway.
Huffman said instructional practices audits were scheduled to commence at Logan High School beginning Wednesday, Jan. 25. The audits will see a team, at Huffman’s request, from the WVDE completing interviews with administrators.
The team will also conduct classroom observations and will interview students and staff members on Feb. 1.
“This is not a gotcha visit,” Huffman said. “I’ve asked them to come there to help identify exactly where we are at Logan High School with regard to instructional practices and with regard to the culture at the school so that we can develop and formulate plans for improvement.”
Huffman concluded the report by once again taking issue with the “we can’t see that there’s anything’s changed” remark, saying he spent 12-14 hours putting together the report. Huffman also said that he answers to State Superintendent David Roach only.
“I spent about 12 to 14 hours putting together something and sharing it, and it doesn’t mean anything. Nothing,” Huffman said. “That is time that I should have been working to what we can do better for our students, OK? It’s frustrating because there’s no one going to be more critical of what I do than me. I’ve been that way in the business of education for about 35 years, because if my name’s on it, I’m going to do the best job that I can and I’m going to focus on students. Guys, you need to understand: I answer to David Roach. That’s who I answer to, OK? I say that so if Mr. Roach wants me to provide a report in the future, he’ll tell me, or if I feel like I need to take the time to provide a report at that time, I will do that, but right now, that’s not what we’re going to do moving forward. We’re going to focus on students, we’re going to focus on kids.”
Huffman said he has worked in counties under state takeover before and understands the process. He said the state intervention will be a three-to-five-year process “at best.”
“It’s a minimum of three-to-five-year process at best if we all get on board and do what’s right,” Huffman said. “If we don’t want to get on board and do what’s right, I can guarantee you — because I’ve seen it — it’s a much, much, much longer process, and that’s not what I want for this board or for this school system. I want us to work for the kids, everybody. That is why I come to work every day.”
The first time Logan County Schools was taken over by the state lasted for four years from 1992-1996. Neighboring Mingo County has been taken over twice previously, once for nine years — from 2005-2014 — and McDowell County was under a state takeover for 12 years from 2001-2013.
At the conclusion of his report, board member Barry Mullins asked if it was correct that the board was not allowed to comment.
“That’s correct,” Huffman responded.
“OK,” Mullins said, “so we should just stay silent from now on? Is that the way it’s going to work?”
Huffman then reminded board members of the current board meeting protocol, which sees him officiating most of the meeting while board members remain mostly silent and unable to take action. Action items on the agenda are already preapproved by the state prior to meetings.