For community solar

Solar Holler founder Dan Conant is among the clean energy advocates who want to see West Virginia adopt legislation enabling implementation of community solar, an energy system that supporters say could slash energy costs and create jobs throughout the state.

CHARLESTON — Renewable energy advocates made presentations to a West Virginia Joint Standing Committee on Energy on Monday in support of a community solar bill, but were met by resistance from some members.

Community solar is a setup in which customers receive solar energy without having to install their own solar energy system, typically benefiting from energy generated at an offsite array. Supporters claim the bill will allow any family or business to subscribe to common solar arrays and cut their utility bills by approximately $450 a year.

