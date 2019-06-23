By LACIE PIERSON
HD Media
Justices on the Supreme Court of the United States will consider in the fall whether they will give further consideration of appeals regarding the impeachment of a West Virginia Supreme Court justice.
The cases of West Virginia Senate v. Workman and West Virginia House v. Workman will be on the U.S. Supreme Court's agenda when the justices conference on Oct. 1, 2019, the first day of the federal court's 2019 term.
There are two appeals before the U.S. Supreme Court, one from each of West Virginia's legislative bodies.
The House and Senate, respectively, have appealed an October 2018 decision from a specially appointed West Virginia Supreme Court.
The court issued a writ of prohibition on Oct. 11 and declared impeachment proceedings against Workman were in violation of the constitutional provisions of separation of power and Workman's right to due process.
The court handed down its ruling four days before Workman's impeachment trial was set to begin in the state Senate.
In ruling in Workman's favor, the court invalidated all four articles of impeachment against Workman and established a precedent that effectively invalidated articles of impeachment pending against former justices Robin Davis and Allen Loughry.
In January, the House of Delegates asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its challenge to the state court's ruling and decide if the state Supreme Court overstepped the bounds of separation of powers. The state Senate filed a similar petition in March. Workman initially waived her right to respond to those petitions.
The U.S. Supreme Court originally scheduled to consider the state Senate and House appeals during its conference on May 9, but in April, the court asked Workman to file a response to the appeals even though she had waived that right.
Workman's attorneys filed a response on May 24, saying how states allocate power among their branches of government isn't an issue for the Supreme Court of the United States. Her attorneys also said the U.S. Supreme Court should deny hearing the West Virginia House's appeal because the House was not part of the court proceedings in the original case at the state level.
The House on June 6 responded to Workman's brief, saying House attorneys attempted to file a motion with the state Supreme Court in Workman's case, but the state Supreme Court denied its ability to intervene in the case.
Workman, who was chief justice for 10 months in 2018, and current Chief Justice Beth Walker, were the only two of the state's five Supreme Court justices to remain on the court after impeachment proceedings ended last year.