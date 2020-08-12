LOGAN — In an online survey conducted by Logan County Schools, 667 students said they were interested in attending virtual school in the fall rather than in-person.
That’s out of 708 total responses to the survey, which was conducted online in late July and early August to assess the county’s student interest in the virtual school option. Forty-one of the student respondents said they were not interested in the virtual program.
Logan County Schools will not know the true number of students who will attend virtually in the fall until the application period closes Friday, Aug. 14. However, if the survey does end up being representative, virtual students will only account for about 12% of the 5,436 of students enrolled in Logan County.
Neighboring Mingo County had already received 764 applications for virtual school on Thursday, Aug. 6, according to their assistant superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch.
Like other counties throughout the Mountain State, Logan County is offering a virtual option for families who might be uncomfortable with attending in-person classes in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of those who completed the survey, 100 from Chapmanville Middle, 73 from Logan Middle, 73 from Chapmanville Regional High, 69 from Logan High, 50 from Chapmanville Intermediate, 49 from Man Middle, 36 from Man Elementary, 33 from Chapmanville Primary, 31 from Logan Elementary, 28 from Omar Elementary, 26 from Man High, 20 from Justice Elementary, 20 from Holden Central Elementary, 18 from South Man Elementary, 17 from Verdunville Elementary, 14 were from Buffalo Elementary School and 10 from Hugh Dingess Elementary.
Logan County students who choose to attend in-person school will operate under a blended model in which they will attend school in-person for two days.
Students will be split by alphabet, with the exception of siblings who may have separate last names. Students with last names in the first part of the alphabet will attend school in-person on Monday and Tuesday, and the last part of the alphabet will attend on Thursday and Friday.
All students in the county will learn remotely on Wednesdays.
Students and families who choose the virtual school option will have 14 days after the semester begins to change their mind and return to the regular in-person blended option.