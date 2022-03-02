MAN — Events in the Man area were held over the past week to remember the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo Creek Disaster, the most destructive flood in West Virginia’s history.
It was a half-century ago at approximately 8 a.m. on a Saturday morning — Feb. 26, 1972 — when a coal slurry impoundment dam operated by the Pittston Coal Company burst, causing a flood that unleashed approximately 132 million gallons of black wastewater that crested over 30 feet high. The flood resulted in massive property destruction all through the 16 communities that encompass Buffalo Creek.
At the time, Buffalo Creek had a population of about 5,000 people. The disaster killed 125 people, injured 1,121 and left more than 4,000 homeless. Three of the deceased were babies who were never identified.
Property damage is estimated to be upward of $50,000,000 or more with 507 homes destroyed, along with 44 mobile homes and 30 businesses. The landscape of modern-day Buffalo Creek is quite different than that of 1972, with a much-upgraded road and homes built after the flood all through the hollow.
Just four days before the flood, a federal mine inspector had declared the dam satisfactory.
Over the past week, two programs were held to mark the 50th anniversary of one of the most devastating chapters of Logan County history. Both were held at Man High School, which served as a temporary disaster relief center by the American Red Cross.
The first program Thursday, Feb. 24, was intended for students and staff of Man High School. Two assemblies — a morning and an afternoon session — were held inside the school’s Little Theater during the school day.
The program was hosted by Cindy McAllister, who teaches AP government at Man High. Following a welcome message by senior class president Erik Cochrane and an invocation by Colby Woodall, McAllister provided historical information about the disaster, showing two video clips that included interviews with flood survivors — one produced by Randy Yohe and the other by Sarah Bailey, an alumna of Man High.
The overall theme of the entire program was simple: be the best human you can be because tomorrow is not guaranteed.
“I am not from Man. I’m not from Logan County,” McAllister said. “For you guys that don’t know me, I’m from Boone County and what a lot of people don’t understand is when you live here, you don’t appreciate what you have. I drive over an hour to get here every day. I’ve worked here for 11 years, and these people are my family. The same kind of family and community emerged after the flood. People were kinder to each other. They were more helpful to each other, and I know you guys sometimes tend to be mean to each other, and you’re not kind to each other, and I would encourage you to be kind to each other, because you don’t know what tomorrow holds.”
Two guest speakers were part of the program to recall their personal stories of the flood. One was Man High teacher Bill Clark, who told his story about the Friday night before the flood and what he saw the morning of it.
Clark recalled that it had rained for days on end, and he had joked with his friend that Friday night that he “hopes it washes Man off the map.” The next morning, his mother told him the dam had broke, but he was hesitant to believe it because it had been said by residents numerous times before, becoming almost a “boy who cried wolf” kind of claim.
Clark said his thoughts became much different when he and his father drove to the Buffalo Creek community of Amherstdale.
“I had a buddy who lived at Amherstdale, and I’m talking about the lower bridge going over to Amherstdale Grade School. His family lived right below the bridge and when we got there, there were several people out on the bridge and the water was already up to the bottom of the bridge before the dam broke from all the rain that we had had,” Clark said. “As we’re standing there talking, I looked up and rather than milk jugs coming at me, there were houses coming at me. It was maybe a few hundred yards away, the houses I saw.”
Clark recalled he and his friend coming across four bodies behind Buffalo Grade School the Sunday after the flood. Clark said the bodies were the first four that were turned into the temporary morgue that had been set up inside South Man Grade School.
Clark also remembered seeing helicopters evacuating people due to the road being impassable.
Despite all the tragedy, Clark said there was one positive: Buffalo Creek’s road became much better following the flood.
“Other than the people being killed, the hollow is better off because they put in some money to put in better roads, Clark said. “It used to take you like 30 minutes to get to Saunders, the head of the creek. It used to take you like 30 to 35 minutes to get up there. Now, you can be up there in 20 minutes. Like I said, other than people losing their lives, I think Buffalo Creek is in a better shape now than it was then.”
Louise Adams Pollard told her extensive story of what she saw when the flood roared through the Buffalo Creek community of Kistler. Pollard said she was a student at Man High when it happened and can remember providing a helping hand when the school was being used as a temporary disaster relief location.
“I worked here to help feed those people, and I was young and dumb because all I thought was, ‘Ooh, I’ve got a paycheck. I’m getting money to buy what I want,’ ” Pollard said, “but as an adult now, when I think about that, all I think about now is I was blessed. I was very fortunate, and I’m going to tell you right now, it was an honor and a privilege to be the one to help somebody in a bad situation.”
Like McAllister, Pollard urged the students to be kind.
“I know you guys go through stuff in your lives,” Pollard said. “You have ups and you have downs, but trust me, you’re not in it by yourself. Everybody has those. That’s why, when we get the opportunity, we need to love each other, we need to trust each other, and we need to believe in ourselves. So today, I’m saying to you — be kind, be sweet. It’ll come back to you as it has for me.”
Man High School’s program closed with Principal Patricia English telling her story of experiencing the flood.
Two days later, the Man Lions Club, partnering with the Buffalo Creek Memorial Library, held a public memorial and remembrance event. Like the day of the flood 50 years ago, Feb. 26, 2022, was also a Saturday, but this time, it was sunny and somewhat warm for a February.
The Lions/Library program was also inside the Man High Little Theater, drawing a packed crowd.
Members of the Man High School Future Leaders Program conducted a flag ceremony.
Before delivering a benediction, the Rev. Mike Pollard recalled being stationed in the U.S. Air Force near Kansas City, Missouri, when he heard a news report about the flood.
“I was sitting there in the day room watching the news, and they started talking about a flood and the dam and Buffalo Creek, and I’m saying, ‘Hold on, that’s my hometown,’ ” Pollard said.
Pollard, who had recently completed a tour of southeast Asia between Vietnam and Thailand, said he drove home nearly 17 hours in his Volkswagen Beetle not knowing if his family had survived because communication lines were down.
“I think that that 17 hours or so was maybe more scarier to me than the whole year I did when I was serving in southeast Asia,” Pollard said. “Fortunately when I got home, I was able to find my family safe.”
Some tears were shed in the audience when a slideshow of historical photos played along to “Buffalo Creek Disaster” by Jean Crowder. Crystal Coon, a graduate assistant at West Virginia University, delivered her research on the Buffalo Creek Flood that resulted in an exhibit which can be viewed online or in the WVU Downtown Library in Morgantown.
Retired Man High School environmental science teacher and current Republican Logan County Commission candidate Billy Jack Dickerson was just 10 years old when the flood hit, recalling that he and his 7-year-old and 13-month-old brothers were watching cartoons in their living room that fateful Saturday morning.
Dickerson said the lights repeatedly flickered, and his mother looked out the window and saw how remarkably high the creek was.
“She said, ‘Boys, get your shoes on, something’s going on,’ ” Dickerson said.
Dickerson said he’ll never forget coming to the first set of railroad tracks and seeing the lead edge of the waters coming at them. By the time they made it over the tracks, they were wading water, he said.
As they made it over the second set of tracks into even deeper water, Dickerson’s mother reached his 13-month-old brother up the hill. That’s when he saw his house tilt backward.
“As soon as we got up to that elevation, we turned around, and that garage was already gone,” Dickerson said. “We climbed a little higher, and we turned around, and I can still see this image of our house just tilting backwards and going away. Everything we owned, everything we thought about, everything … all in one motion, changed forever, and I still see that 50 years later. It’ll forever be burned into my brain.”
Dickerson said he and his family later lodged inside one of the FEMA trailers that were brought in. Its floors had been damaged by previous flooding from the area they were brought from.
Dickerson said it was through his job as an environmental science teacher that gave him the eventual pathway to talking about himself as a survivor of Buffalo Creek. He said it was during his three-decade career as a teacher that he, along with his fellow faculty, made sure that the students who pass through Man High are educated about the flood.
“I’m a survivor,” Dickerson said. “I was there. I saw it with these eyes. I lived it.”
Dickerson was a resident of Lundale — of which 56 of the 125 victims were from — at the time of the flood and was in fifth grade at Amherstdale Grade School. He said he can remember coming back to school with empty seats where classmates who perished once sat.
“Young men and women, you guys that are still in school, I hope and pray that you never, ever have to come to this school — and I know many of you are seniors and you’re on your way out the door — but I hope and pray that in your time remaining at Man High School or wherever you may attend school, that you never have to go back into a classroom and see those empty seats,” Dickerson said, “because we did. We did … I went back to fifth grade one day … one day … to Amherstdale Grade School, where I had gone all those previous years, and I can remember sitting back down in that classroom and looking over to the side and James Waugh wasn’t there anymore … April Ellen White, she wasn’t there anymore, and the list goes on and on, and that’s a little hard to take for a 10-year-old, and it’s never left me.”
Following Dickerson’s story, Kerry Albright was introduced via a video call. He was just 9 months old when he was swept away in the Buffalo Creek Flood. His mother managed to save his life, but she died in the process. Albright has since become widely known as the “Miracle Baby” of Buffalo Creek.
Albright, now 50, resides in New York City and is pursuing a master’s program in speech language pathology to work with stroke patients and individuals with traumatic brain injuries. Albright said his best memory of growing up at Buffalo Creek was the sense of community he received.
“One of the things that really came out of Buffalo Creek for me was a sense of community,” Albright said. “A lot of people over the years have asked me, ‘What was it like growing up without your mother?’ And I never really felt like I didn’t have a mother because I had probably like 40 mothers on Buffalo Creek, because the thing about Buffalo Creek is the community did raise the child at that time, so everyone was very connected.”
Albright also recalled how his father helped take on the motherly role of raising him.
“After the flood, some people questioned it,” Albright said. “They told my father that he needed to get a new wife immediately because a man couldn’t raise a baby, and my father basically told the people to please leave and that he was going to take on that task and he was going to learn to be the mother himself.
“That’s what I loved about Buffalo Creek,” Albright added. “The people do not fear to always learn, to always help, to always create new ways to make things happen, and that’s one of the most important things that I’ve really taken away from Buffalo Creek — that there is always someone there to help, and if they don’t know how, they will learn how to help, and it’s one of the most beautiful things that I will take with me through life.”
The Rev. Eddie Maynard, who lived at Pardee and was a senior at Man High when the flood hit, tearfully recalled the events of that day before delivering his invocation.
The program wrapped up on the lawn of Man High School, where the names of the 125 flood victims were read aloud. Following a playing of “Taps,” balloons were released into the air. Those in attendance were invited into the school’s cafeteria for refreshments.
To see photo galleries from both remembrance events, visit www.WilliamsonDailyNews.com.