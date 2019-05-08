GOODMAN HOLLOW - A Columbus, Ohio, man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Roger Marcum II, 37, of Williamson.
The Mingo County Sheriff's Office has obtained a warrant for 19-year-old Kalyle Woods, also known as "Fresh," of Columbus, Ohio. Woods also was charged with the attempted murder of Randall Bowen and is believed to have fled Mingo County.
Marcum was found dead from gunshot wounds late Friday afternoon near a shallow creek on Goodman Hollow.
He was shot multiple times, according to Mingo County Sheriff's Chief Field Deputy Joe Smith. The body was sent to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy.
Smith, Sheriff James Smith and Mingo County Prosecutor Jonathan "Duke" Jewell were at the crime scene Monday morning. Goodman Hollow is remote area about one mile from the Fairview Addition area of the city of Williamson.
Marcum's car, which had been impounded in a gated area at the Mingo County Courthouse, was sent to the West Virginia State Police Crime Lab in South Charleston on Monday morning.
MCSD Cpl. Norman Mines and Cpl. Roger Fitch are the lead investigating officers. Other deputies who assisted at the scene include Blake Sipple, Allen Mounts, James Muncy and Jeremy Casey. The Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.
Anyone with information about the location of Kalyle Woods is urged to contact 911 or the MCSD at 304-235-0300.