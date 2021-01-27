WILKINSON — West Virginia State Police arrested a 21-year-old Chapmanville man on drug charges.
Arresting officer Cpl. J.G. Honaker of the West Virginia State Police writes in a criminal complaint that the arrest happened Jan. 15 while he was observing traffic along W.Va. 44 in Wilkinson.
According to the complaint, Honaker observed a red Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck without a driver’s side mirror in the parking lot of a gas station. Honaker said the vehicle “appeared to have been wrecked and appeared to be unsafe and not roadworthy.”
Honaker conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and spoke with Rebecca Borders, 34. According to Honaker, WVSP Communications advised him that her driver’s license was revoked due to an active DUI charge.
Borders told Honaker that the man — identified in the complaint as Isaiah Runyon, 21, of Chapmanville — inside the store was with her and was the driver. Honaker writes that Runyon was acting suspicious and nervous inside the store when he saw the officer outside.
Honaker saw Runyon leave the store, walk around the building and start across the road.
Honaker made contact with Runyon, who dropped an item in the roadway when walking back to Honaker. Honaker retrieved the item and reportedly observed it to be a clear plastic bag wrapped in aluminum foil containing approximately 3.3 grams of a blue-gray colored powdery substance believed to be heroin/fentanyl.
Honaker conducted a search and located multiple clear plastic bags in Runyon’s right sock, along with a hypodermic needle with a clear substance and a glass drug pipe in his pocket. Honaker writes that Runyon also had several different denominations of money, consistent with drug trade.
Runyon is charged with possession with intent to deliver (heroin/fentanyl), possession of fentanyl and conspiracy (drugs). Borders was charged with driving revoked for DUI and defective equipment.
Both of the accused have been released on bond.
Other felony arrests recently recorded in Logan County Magistrate Court include:
- Robert Lewis Anderson, 50, of Crown: Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance.
- Anthony Thomas Smith, 32, of Logan: Breaking and entering (five counts), destruction of property (two counts), grand larceny.
- Allison Thompson, 24, of Lyburn: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (schedule II), conspiracy.
- Aaron R. Donahoe, 39, of Matewan: Domestic battery, strangulation (two counts).
- Kaleb Morgan Caldwell, 25, of Lyburn: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (schedule II), conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance (schedule IV).
- Caleb James Ellis, 26, of Peach Creek: Burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony (burglary), petit larceny.
- Jody Ryan Adkins, 32, of Verdunville: Burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony (burglary), petit larceny, transfer of stolen property, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance (charges based on three separate criminal complaints).
- Ryan Dempsey, 26, of Delbarton: Grand larceny.
- Rickey Dale Spaulding, 49, of Verdunville: Possession with intent to deliver marijuana.