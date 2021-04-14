CHAPMANVILLE — Police in Chapmanville arrested a man and woman after a possible overdose at the Best Western hotel near Chapmanville led to the discovery of fentanyl and other substances.
Three members of the Chapmanville Police Department were dispatched to the Best Western hotel on Central Avenue off U.S. 119 near Chapmanville on Friday, April 2, for a possible overdose. According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, police found Joseph Dwayne Collins, 39, of Ranger, attempting to resuscitate Kimberly Renee Gillum, 42, of Chapmanville, who was reportedly unconscious and unresponsive.
While tending to Gillum, police say they observed multiple pieces of tinfoil beside her and on the bed. Inspection of the foil pieces led to the discovery of a white powder-like substance, which tested positive for fentanyl when put through a field test.
Police also located four 600mg gabapentin pills and a baggy containing a leafy substance believed to be marijuana. The white powder has been sent to the West Virginia State Forensic Laboratory for testing.
Collins and Gillum were charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. They were arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court by Dwight Williamson on April 3 and have since posted bond.