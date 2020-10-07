LOGAN — The Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate and West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District House seat brought their campaigns to Logan on Sept. 30 — holding a town-hall style meeting at Shawnee Island.
Hilary Turner, Democratic nominee for the 3rd District U.S. House of Representatives seat, is a former educator, health care worker and community organizer whose family owns a farm in Greenbrier County.
Turner explained that she in running for Congress because she is the mother of a 2-year-old daughter and wants the best for her own daughter’s future and for other children’s future. “I’m running to work for a better world, for a better West Virginia, for their future,” she said.
Progress begins with “electing real people,” Turner added. “We don’t need more millionaires and billionaires pretending to represent working-class West Virginians.”
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Paula Jean Swearengin is a native of Mullens in Wyoming County and an office manager by trade who emphasizes economic diversity clean air, and clean water for West Virginia.
“As a coal miner’s daughter,” Swearengin said, “I’ve seen everybody across the Southern Coalfields sacrifice their lives and their blood to power America. These industries have got rich off their backs and left us breadcrumbs, and they’re pulling out and pulling the rug out from beneath us.”
Swearengin faces Republican incumbent Sen. Shelley Moore Capito in the Nov. 3 general election after emerging from a competitive Democratic primary, where she defeated former West Virginia State Sen. Richard Ojeda and former South Charleston Mayor Richie Robb.
Turner won her primary race by less than 100 votes over Lacy Watson. She faces incumbent Rep. Carol Miller (R-Cabell) in the November general election.