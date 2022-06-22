WILLIAMSON — The Mountaineer Hotel, in conjunction with the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Tug Valley Arts Council, is looking to channel the spirit of a 1930s with its upcoming Supper Club Concert Night.
The event on Saturday, July 30, will feature Minor Swing performing in the grand ballroom of the hotel. The Charleston-based band uses the style of Gypsy jazz, created and made popular in the 1930s by French Romani guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stephan Grappelli.
Dinner will also be served during the event. One hour prior to the concert start time, there will be a cash coffee and wine bar on the mezzanine.
A schedule includes:
6 p.m.-7 p.m. — Coffee & Wine Cash Bar on the mezzanine
6:45 p.m. — Ballroom opens for seating.
7 p.m. — Dinner service begins
7:15 p.m. — Minor Swing concert begins
8 p.m. — Brief Intermission
8:15 p.m. — Minor Swing concert resumes
8:55 p.m. — Supper Club Concert Night concludes.
Tickets are on sale through the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce and can be purchased to the Coal House or online. Tickets are $25 per person for general admission. Tables of eight can also be reserved for $225 to ensure a group is seated together. The ticket price includes both dinner and the concert.
Tickets will be on sale until Tuesday, July 26. More information can be found on the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce Facebook event page, including the online ticketing link.
