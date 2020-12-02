SWITZER — A man from Switzer is behind bars after he is accused of striking a deputy, trying to take the deputy’s gun and continuing to fight arrest.
John Harlan Brown, 40, of Switzer, was given a host of charges after the incident, which reportedly happened Nov. 28, according to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court.
Those charges include domestic battery, domestic assault, four counts of obstruction of an officer, battery on an officer, attempt to disarm an officer and attempted kidnapping.
According to the complaint, the incident happened after Deputy B.K. Ratliff of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a home in Switzer in reference to a domestic call. Ratliff writes that when he arrived on scene, he knocked on the door and a woman came to the door crying.
Ratliff writes that Brown was on a chair in front of the door. When Ratliff asked Brown to step outside, he reportedly grabbed Ratliff by the shirt collar and struck Ratliff in the side.
Brown was taken to the ground by Ratliff, at which point Brown began grabbing for Ratliff’s gun and attempting to get it out of the holster.
Ratliff says Brown continued to try to fight and would not place his hands behind his back.
Other deputies arrived on scene and were able to place Brown into handcuffs. Police reportedly received witness statements from witnesses on scene, stating that Brown was hitting and dragging the female victim by the hair into the house while she was screaming for help.
Deputies searched Brown’s pockets for weapons, which they say yielded a knife and a pair of brass knuckles.
Brown was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson on a bond of $75,000. He is behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail as of Monday.