LOGAN — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has announced a 3+1 degree partnership with Franklin University, which will make it possible for students to earn the third year of their bachelor’s degree at SWVCTC while still paying the community college rate.
Students would then be able to lock in their tuition rate until they graduate from Franklin University, a private university based in Columbus, Ohio. Students can save money on textbook expenses and pay a low tuition rate of $398 per semester hour for their fourth year with online courses at Franklin University.
Programs offered through the partnership include accounting, business administration, nursing and criminal justice.
Virtual transfer information and registration events will be offered from 4-7 p.m. March 31, April 22 and May 20.
Here are links to the events:
Students who attend one of these events and register for the current term will receive a $100 book voucher and a $25 registration fee waiver.