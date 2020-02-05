MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will offer free tax preparation services to individuals and families through the IRS-certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program beginning Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Tax preparation will be in the Harless Library on Southern’s Logan Campus. Appointments are from 1-7 p.m. each Wednesday. This year, the site is offering Drop-Off service for tax preparation — no appointment necessary. Individuals may drop-off tax documentation at the library from 4- 6 p.m. Mondays and from 1-7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Taxpayers must Social Security cards for all individuals on the return; proof of identification for self and spouse; all forms W-2 and 1099; information for Social Security benefits or other income; information for all deductions and credits; a copy of last year’s tax return (if available); and routing number and account number for direct deposit of refund (if applicable).
There are no residency requirements. The program is completely free of charge — no hidden fees — and both federal and state tax returns can be e-filed with the IRS in order to receive a rapid refund. Individuals and families who generally make $56,000 or less, senior citizens, and individuals with disabilities are eligible to receive VITA services.
If you prefer to complete your taxes yourself, you can use the United Way’s free online tax preparation website at myfreetaxes.com. The deadline to file income tax returns is Wednesday, April 15.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment, contact Stephanie Mounts at 304-896-7630 or visit www.calendly.com/southernvita.