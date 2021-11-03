MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has appointed a new project coordinator for its COVID-19 Task Force.
Joshua May will head up the college’s COVID-19 Task Force, which meets regularly to address the school’s response to the ongoing pandemic.
“I am glad to be joining the team at Southern,” May said. “COVID has been devastating for so many people in our local area. I just want to help in any way I can.”
All positive cases of COVID-19 for students and employees are now to be reported to May. The college requires a negative test result at least seven days after exposure, or to quarantine for 14 days from the time of contact before returning to any of the campuses.
Southern’s current policy “strongly recommends” mask-wearing for students. May said mask-wearing is still a first-line defense against COVID-19.
“Mask wearing is still one of the most effective ways for preventing the spread of COVID-19,” May said. “Everyone should keep in mind — the mask you wear is for the protection of those around you.”
Southern encourages students to self-monitor their health conditions each day, and if symptoms appear, appropriate actions should be taken and testing and follow-up treatment should be conducted with a healthcare professional. Faculty and staff members are also asked to work with their immediate supervisor to work from home, get tested or take the appropriate actions.
Southern also high encourages — but does not mandate — all employees and students receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.
Faculty or staff members who have received a COVID-19 vaccine should report it to May at Joshua.may@southernwv.edu or 304-896-7300 for tracking.
As of Monday afternoon, the Logan County Health Department reports 119 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 15 hospitalizations. There have been 5,605 cumulative overall cases recorded in Logan County since March 2020, with 5,353 recoveries and 133 deaths.
Two additional deaths — a 79-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man — were reported by the health department Monday. Monday’s update showed that the county added 27 new cases over the weekend from Friday.
Logan County is currently gold on the state’s COVID-19 map, with a 4.04% positivity rate. All of Logan’s surrounding counties, except Wyoming, are red. Neighboring Mingo County had dropped to orange on Monday, but was back in the red as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Over the past seven days, the bulk of Logan County’s cases have been in the 31-40 age group, making up 17.07% of cases. Children ages 5-11 came in second at 12.20%. Throughout the pandemic, Logan County’s most-affected age group has been those ages 41-50, making up 16.02% of all cases recorded.
In vaccines, 57.9% of Logan County’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s higher than the state’s overall average of 56.4%.
Statewide, there were 6,597 currently active cases of the virus as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, for an 8.80% positivity rate. There have been 4,475 deaths in the Mountain State, and 25 of those were newly reported Tuesday morning.