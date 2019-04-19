HD Media
MOUNT GAY - Registration for the Summer and Fall 2019 semesters is now open at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, according to a news release.
Priority registration is available for veterans or students currently served by the Office of Disability Services.
Online registration for currently enrolled students will end Thursday, May 9. After that date, students will need to contact their adviser or a Student Services Specialist.
New students are encouraged to complete a New Student Orientation session, during which they can register for classes or amend their schedules and obtain their student ID and parking permit. Space is limited; call 304-896-7100 to RSVP. New students are also encouraged to bring with a copy of their ACT or SAT test scores. If a student has not taken one of these tests, or does not have access to the scores, they may take the ACCUPLACER test at Southern prior to registering.
Students are encouraged to complete their FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid, as soon as possible. During New Student Orientation, Southern's Financial Aid staff will assist students with verification, additional documentation and completion of the FAFSA.
For more information, call Southern's Student Services Office at 304-896-7100.