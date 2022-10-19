Southern West Virginia Community &Technical College employees wore pink during its Governance Day activities on Oct. 14 to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The local college’s foundation will hold a Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run on Oct. 22 at Chapmanville Regional High School. Registration is at 9 a.m. with the walk starting at 10 a.m.
CHAPMANVILLE — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College is hosting a 5K event to bring awareness to breast cancer and celebrate the survivors.
According to organizers, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States.
Dr. Pamela L. Alderman, President of the college said they are proud to sponsor the event.
“Breast cancer has affected so many individuals in our area,” Alderman said.
“The Power of the Pink 5K Breast Cancer Walk” will be held in the Town of Chapmanville on Oct. 22. Registration is scheduled for 9 a.m. with the walk to follow at 10 a.m. The start/finish will be at Chapmanville Regional High School.
The 5K Walk/Run will feature food vendors, prizes, and games. Coalfield Healthcare will offer free health screenings. Lunch will be provided for cancer survivors.
Timing for the event will be handled by Appalachian Timing Group. The public can sign up to take part in the event at runsignup.com.