Southern West Virginia Community &Technical College employees wore pink during its Governance Day activities on Oct. 14 to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The local college’s foundation will hold a Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run on Oct. 22 at Chapmanville Regional High School. Registration is at 9 a.m. with the walk starting at 10 a.m.

CHAPMANVILLE — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College is hosting a 5K event to bring awareness to breast cancer and celebrate the survivors.

According to organizers, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States.

