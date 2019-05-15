Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College conducted its 47th Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 11, at the Williamson Fieldhouse.
Retired Gen. Robert H. "Doc" Foglesong served as guest speaker. Foglesong, a Williamson native, is the president and executive director of the Appalachian Leadership and Education Foundation, a nonprofit he founded whose mission is to identify and enable financially challenged, motivated young men and women from Appalachia to attend college and prepare themselves for leadership roles in their communities and businesses. He was vice chief of staff of the Air Force, commander of United States Air Forces in Europe, and assistant to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Foglesong has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering, an M.S.Ch.E., and a B.S.Ch.E. from West Virginia University, as well as several honorary doctorates.
During Saturday's ceremony, Southern graduated 200 students from the region. They earned their one- or two-year degrees or program certificates.