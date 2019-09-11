MOUNT GAY - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College students logging into the school's website last week were greeted to a new streamlined design.
On Tuesday, Sept. 3, SWVCTC debuted its new website, which the school says streamlines the content for a cleaner, easier-to-use design. The SWVCTC Office of Institutional Advancement worked with Bulldog Creative Services in Huntington to create the site.
"The new website has been a long time coming, and I'm incredibly proud of the work that's gone into it," said SWVCTC President Dr. Robert Gunter. "I encourage students, faculty and our communities to check it out and explore its features. Our website has honestly never looked better."
The new site can be reached at the same domain of southernwv.edu. Any questions should be directed toward Mandy Lester by calling 304-896-7429 or by emailing mandy.lester@southernwv.edu.
SWVCTC students who are enrolled in online classes through Blackboard will not be affected by the change.