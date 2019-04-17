SynDaver2_51936.jpg

Courtesy of SWVCTC Meloney McRoberts, left, surgical technology program assistant professor, and Misha Herndon, surgical technology program coordinator check out the new synthetic cadaver at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

HD Media

MOUNT GAY, W.Va. Abba, a synthetic cadaver, has joined Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College's Surgical Technology team.

According to the SynDaver website, the surgical simulator includes a fully accurate anatomy - including skin, fat, all bones, muscles and tendons. Every vascular component and organ is removable and replaceable.

"There's nothing like hands-on learning, and this will enable us to teach our students in a whole new way," said Misha Herndon, Southern's Surgical Technology Program Coordinator. "Students won't be looking at a black-and-white photo in a book; they'll be seeing it completely replicated in front of them."

