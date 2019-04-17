HD Media
MOUNT GAY, W.Va. Abba, a synthetic cadaver, has joined Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College's Surgical Technology team.
According to the SynDaver website, the surgical simulator includes a fully accurate anatomy - including skin, fat, all bones, muscles and tendons. Every vascular component and organ is removable and replaceable.
"There's nothing like hands-on learning, and this will enable us to teach our students in a whole new way," said Misha Herndon, Southern's Surgical Technology Program Coordinator. "Students won't be looking at a black-and-white photo in a book; they'll be seeing it completely replicated in front of them."