MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has announced that Chapmanville native Laikyn Mullins, a 2020 graduate from the school’s Medical Laboratory Technology program, has been selected as one of the top 10 American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) Laboratory Students in the nation.
“I nominated her back in the spring for this award,” said Shirley Dardi, Southern’s Medical Laboratory Technology program coordinator. “She is an outstanding student and a remarkable young woman. She is truly deserving of this award.”
The American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) is the world’s largest professional membership organization for pathologists and laboratory professionals.
