Allison Walls, a 2022 graduate of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s nursing program, is pinned by her grandfather, Larry Bryant, during the nurse pinning ceremony at the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 13.
MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College conducted two pinning ceremonies and its 50th graduation commencement over the past weekend.
The first ceremony, held Thursday evening, was the Allied Health Awards Ceremony. It was followed Friday evening by the nurse pinning ceremony. Both were held inside the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on Logan’s Southern campus at Mount Gay.
Two graduation commencement ceremonies — one at 10 a.m. and one at 2 p.m. — were held Saturday inside the performing arts center, a first in the school’s history. Between the two ceremonies, a combined 157 graduates attended.
Associate degrees in arts, applied science, various certificates and Board of Governors Adult degrees were handed out.
In all, 303 students applied for 528 degrees for fall 2021 and spring 2022, and 116 of those students graduated with honors with a 3.40 or higher GPA. Thirty-five of the fall graduates also completed a degree in the spring, and five of the graduates were veterans.
Five high school students — Ethan Colegrove, Callie McNeely, Haylee Webb, Kolton Goldie and Cassidy Griffey — also received the honor of graduating from SWVCTC before even receiving their high school diplomas. The five were part of the school’s Early College Academy program.
Guest speakers at the commencement ceremonies were Dr. Randall Brumfield, vice chancellor for academic affairs, and WSAZ news anchor Taylor Eaton.