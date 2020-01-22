MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will be hosting the TEAS (Test of Essential Academic Skills) exam at the Logan campus — Building C, room 202 — for two days in January: Friday, Jan. 24, and Friday, Jan. 31.
On both days, those taking the exam can choose between 9 a.m. or 2 p.m.
To register for a test day and time, visit the ATI website at www.atitesting.com/teas. Anyone interested in enrolling in SWVCTC’s nursing program for fall 2020 must take the TEAS exam to be considered for admission.
The exam is $97 plus applicable taxes — all paid via the ATI website. Bring your receipt with you the day of your exam, as well as two forms of identification, paper and pencil.
Students may take the TEAS test only one time during this application period, and last year’s test score may be used.
To apply for SWVCTC’s nursing program, visit www.southernwv.edu. For more information, contact Mandy Lester at 304-896-7429 or mandy.lester@southernwv.edu.