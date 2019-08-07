HD Media
Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College's drop-date for non-payment has been moved to Wednesday, Aug. 7, according to a news release.
Students are encouraged to visit the Financial Aid offices on the Logan and Williamson campuses to get help paying for college. If they do not qualify for Financial Aid, Southern has installment plans available to qualifying students.
Southern's Fall 2019 semester begins Monday, Aug. 19. Registration is open at each location. For more information, call 304-896-7100.