Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MOUNT GAY — Southern WV Community and Technical College was named one of the “2022 Great Colleges to Work For,” with special designation this year as an “Honor Roll” institution.

A news conference was held Monday, Sept. 12, in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on the Logan campus of the school.

Recommended for you