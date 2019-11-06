MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has named two individuals who will serve as interim vice president for academic affairs and accreditation liaison officer.
On Oct. 28, SWVCTC Interim President Samuel Litteral announced via press release that Guy Lowes has agreed to serve in the position of interim vice president for academic affairs for the college. Litteral also announced the naming of Bill Alderman as the college’s accreditation liaison officer.
Both positions are effective immediately.
“Both Mr. Lowes and Mr. Alderman have served Southern and its surrounding communities with distinction and integrity for many years, and they will ensure that this college’s work will go on uninterrupted,” Litteral said. “I am grateful for their service, and have every confidence that they will be successful in the leadership of the Academic Affairs unit, and the institutional accreditation process.”