MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with West Virginia State University to offer students a Criminal Justice 2 + 2 program.
The 2 + 2 program allows students who earn an Associate in Applied Science in Criminal Justice from Southern to be accepted into West Virginia State University’s Criminal Justice baccalaureate degree program and have a seamless transition.
“Our Criminal Justice program has historically been among our most successful and popular programs,” Dr. Pamela L. Alderman, president of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, said. “We are proud to partner with West Virginia State University, and we’re proud to give our students the chance to further their education.”
Southern’s Criminal Justice program is offered exclusively online and is accepting students for the Fall 2020 semester. For more information, visit southernwv.edu.