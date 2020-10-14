LOGAN — Dr. Pamela L. Alderman, the president of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, announced Saturday afternoon that she is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
Alderman made the announcement via an online statement Saturday afternoon, in which she wrote that she tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, Oct. 8, the same day SWVCTC began offering testing. She said the test she took was “very easy” and has a 98% accuracy rate.
Alderman added that her symptoms are “extremely mild” and that she has sought advice from her primary health care provider, as well as the Logan County Health Department.
“Symptoms I am exhibiting are similar to a sinus infection; stuffy nose, feeling of fullness above the eyes, occasional sneezing, ringing in my ears, and I developed a low-grade fever of 100.8 last night,” Alderman wrote. “My temperature is now normal, my O2 Sat is 97% and my pulse rate is 66. For the next 14 days, I will be in quarantine and working from home.”
Due to her diagnosis, the Logan campus of SWVCTC underwent a deep cleaning, and additional testing was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 12.
“Our main objective is to be as transparent as possible and keep our employees and students safe,” Alderman said. “I would appreciate prayers and positive thoughts not only for me but for everyone who is battling COVID-19. You and your families are in my thoughts and prayers. Stay safe and well.”
Alderman, a resident of Chapmanville, was named president of SWVCTC in May. Prior to her presidency, she worked at SWVCTC for 28 years and later served as the dean of the Bert Bradford School of Health Sciences and chair of the Capito Department of Nursing at the University of Charleston.
SWVCTC serves students throughout parts of southwestern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky with campuses in Mingo, Logan, Boone and Wyoming counties, as well as a site in Lincoln County.
Logan County had 69 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Oct. 13, according to Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning, and seven of those are in the hospital. A total of 707 cumulative cases has been recorded, with 595 recovered and 43 deaths.
That active number is up from last Thursday, when Logan County hit a low of 44 active cases — one of the lowest numbers recorded since at least before July 6. Browning said the numbers depend on the amount of people getting tested.
“It’s pretty much staying about where it’s at,” Browning said. “We’re getting, in the general vicinity, the same numbers and a lot of that has to do with how much testing is being done each week. That general the numbers, so the more testing we do, obviously, the more positives we’re going to end up getting. On the one hand, it adds more work and gets more positives, but we’re able to identify more people that have it and secondly, what it does as far as the positivity rate is it often times helps that number.”
The Health Department tested more than 30 people Saturday and more than 50 people Sunday during free testing events at the old 84 Lumber building at Peach Creek. Browning said Sunday’s testing had only three positives, and two were repeats. Saturday’s results were about the same, he said.
The Logan County Health Department is offering free testing at the 84 Lumber site from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each Wednesday until further notice.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been a total of 18,555 cases of COVID-19 recorded statewide as of Tuesday, Oct. 13. Of those, 4,687 are active and there have been 387 deaths. Logan County is yellow on both the WVDHHR’s live county alert system map and most recent Saturday update of the West Virginia Department of Education map.