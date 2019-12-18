MOUNT GAY — The Radiologic Technology program at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College recently acquired a Digital Radiography, or “DR” Machine, which uses X-ray-sensitive detector plates to directly capture data during the procedure, immediately transferring it to a computer system without the use of a cassette or film.
“DR is the current gold standard for diagnostic imaging, said SWVCTC Radiologic Technology Program Director Eva Hallis. “The efficiency of the system is impressive and time saving.”
“I’m looking forward to preparing our students to function in the clinical setting with this state-of-the-art equipment,” said Karrie Spears, clinical coordinator for SWVCTC.
According to a press release, SWVCTC is the only radiologic technology program in West Virginia that houses a CT machine, Computed Radiography (CR), and Digital Radiography. The school especially thanks the Radon Medical Imaging Corporation of West Virginia.
SWVCTC is currently enrolling students for the Spring 2020 semester. Applications are being accepted for Nursing and Allied Health programs, which includes Radiologic Technology. For more information, visit southernwv.edu/apply or contact Mandy Lester at 304-896-7429.