Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College received formal notification and an official record of action taken concerning the institution by the Institutional Actions Council (IAC) of the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) at its meeting on Feb. 28.
The date of this action constitutes the effective date of the institution’s new status with HLC. The Institutional Actions Council of the Higher Learning Commission continued the accreditation of Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College with the next Reaffirmation of Accreditation in 2032-33.
This is a full 10-year accreditation for the college based on the recent Comprehensive visit from the Higher Learning Commission in November by a team of five peer reviewers from various higher education entities throughout the United States.
In taking this action, the IAC considered materials from the most recent evaluation and the institutional response to the evaluation findings.
The criteria for accreditation are the standards of quality by which HLC determines whether an institution merits accreditation or reaffirmation of accreditation.
The Visiting Team concluded that, “Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is a mature institution that is capably serving its main campus, branch campuses, and additional location with programs and services that are consistent with its vision, mission, and statements of commitment. College personnel is focused on providing an environment and resources that support students through the successful completion of educational goals. The institution enjoys stable financial and physical resources and college leadership and campus climate have recently stabilized allowing for a more positive trajectory in mission fulfillment.”
“I wish to sincerely thank all faculty, staff, and board members, both current and former, particularly those serving on all five Criterion Teams that worked tirelessly throughout the year through weekly and bi-weekly meetings with the accreditation liaison officer, said SWVCTC President Pamela Alderman. “This has been a college-wide and community effort. This was not one employee or just a few employees. This report and our continued improvement are the work of our employees and community members. This is our culture here at Southern. We are truly family.”