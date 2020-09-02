MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College welcomed members of the Higher Learning Commission (HCL) to its Logan campus for a Focused Visit in March 2020.
The visit was a follow-up to Southern’s 2018 Peer Review Team visit, which outlined several areas of concern. The HLC’s Institutional Actions Council (IAC) has recommended that, based on evidence provided by the college in response to these concerns, Southern receive continued accreditation with an embedded report within the 2022-2023 comprehensive evaluation. Final action will be taken by the Higher Learning Commission Board of Trustees during their meeting Nov. 5-6.
“I am thrilled with the outcome of the report” Dr. Pamela L. Alderman, Southern’s president, said. “The final team we put together to present our evidence did a wonderful job. Everyone at the college pulled together, working extremely hard to collect the information and submit the evidence in a timely manner. The recommendation from the IAC Hearing Committee and comments within the report is validation we are moving in the right direction.”
Southern is accredited by and in good standing with the HLC. Southern was first accredited in 1971 and has had continuous accreditation since that time. The HLC accredits colleges and universities in a 19-state region of the United States.