WILLIAMSON — The following students have been cited for academic achievement for the fall 2022 semester by achieving the Dean’s List at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have an academic grade-point average of 3.25 or higher and maintain 12 or more credit hours.
The following students received this distinction from the Logan campus:
- Ashton Jason Abbott, Logan
- Cody Reed Adams, Harts
- Emily Beth Adams, Harts
- Ryan James Adams, Harts
- Bobbie Ellen Adkins, Man
- Candice Whitney Adkins, Chapmanville
- Erin Nicole Adkins, Harts
- Joshua Kane Adkins, Amhersdale
- Kaitlin Elese Adkins, Cross Lanes
- Kearstin Brook Adkins, Mallory
- Sandra Adkins, Chapmanville
- Kinsley Marie Allen, Wharton
- Cheyenne R. Armstrong, Harts
- Sarah Arthur, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Desiree Amber Bailey, Pineville
- Hayley Elizabeth Bailey, Amherstdale
- Alexis Lynn Baisden, Verdunville
- Kaitlyn N. Baisden, Ferrellsburg
- Seth Millard Baisden, Delbarton
- Christian Edward Bartoe, Williamson
- Jayme Summer Bartram, Oceana
- Baylee Rochelle Belcher, Chapmanville
- Gavin Dewayne Belcher, Davin
- Sydney J. Belcher, Chapmanville
- Hollie-Faye Raelynn Bell, Chapmanville
- Drew Mason Berry, Chapmanville
- Hollee Blair, Ferrellsburg
- Aaron Shay Blankenship, Logan
- Alyssa Kathryn Blankenship, Justice
- Ricky Allen Booth, Lenore
- Amanda Gail Bowen, Davin
- Taylor Raeann Brown, Dingess
- Abree Marie Browning, Logan
- Carrie Dawn Browning, Gilbert
- Heidi Cheyenne Bryant, Logan
- Brookelyn R. Burgess, Accoville
- Patrick Wayne Callaway, Logan
- Chandler Michael Carey, Williamson
- Emily Jade Carter, Chapmanville
- Alexandria Nicole Chandler, Baisden
- Allyson Nicole Cheek, Man
- Danielle Leah Cline, Isaban
- Erica Rae Cline, Hanover
- Hayley Renae Cline, Wharncliffe
- James Emmett Cline, Baisden
- McKinlee Grace Cline, Bruno
- Linzi Brooke Cochran, Lake
- Sarah Carolyn Colangelo, Wharncliffe
- Kalilla Nichole Collins, Mallory
- Nathan I. Collins, Harts
- Sheena M. Collins, Harts
- Ashley L. Compton, Baisden
- Haley Brooke Compton, Isaban
- Zoe Izabella Conley, Chapmanville
- Chasity Erin Cook, Hanover
- Maddie Elizabeth Cook, Oceana
- Mia Gabrielle Cook, Logan
- Morgan Paige Cooper, Man
- Kelsey Leigh Copley, Delbarton
- Norma Jane Counts, Lyburn
- Zackery Jon Cozmyk, Williamson
- Christian Marie Cozort, Amigo
- Levi Blaine Crider, Cyclone
- Sarah Elizabeth Crosby, Amherstdale
- Henry Jack Dalton, Harts
- Presley Marie Dameron, Switzer
- Evan Davis, Logan
- Jordan Scott Davis, Kermit
- Kaleigh Davis, Chapmanville
- Morgan S. Dawson, Harts
- Kaitlin Marina Day, Hurricane
- Cortlyn Rose Dean, Verdunville
- Jill Elizabeth Diamond, Omar
- Kimberly Joyce Diamond, Williamson
- Kaden Chase Dickerson, Amherstdale
- Jayanna C. Dingess, Chapmanville
- Brenton David Doty, Accoville
- Laci Elizabeth Doty, Man
- Ambrionna Paige Dowden, Henlawson
- Emmalee Aaron Dunlap, Uneeda
- Johnathan Scott Dwyer, Glen Fork
- KalLee Joanna Ellis, Chapmanville
- Latasha Michaela Ellison, Chapmanville
- Jennifer Evonne Evans, Chapmanville
- Morgan Paige Evans, Logan
- Tiffany Amber Evans, Chapmanville
- Joshua Lee Farley, Chapmanville
- Kaden B. Fekete, Man
- Brianna Dawn Ferrell, Gilbert
- Amy Marie Fields, Verdunville
- McKenna Renae Fitzpatrick, South Williamson, Kentucky
- Aaron Roger Fletcher, Chapmanville
- Brayden James Flippen, Chapmanville
- Anthony Ryland Fortuna, Peach Creek
- Shealeigh Brooke Frazier, Mallory
- Bryleigh Ghee, Chapmanville
- Jessie Austin Gibson, Oceana
- Hannah Leann Glanden, Baisden
- Braydan Rodney Goff, Delbarton
- Bethany Gooslin, Delbarton
- Madison Brooke Gore, Holden
- Erick R. Grimmett, Man
- Jonathan David Grimmett, Man
- Kailey Marie Grimmett, Logan
- James Nathaniel Gutierrez, Pikeville, Kentucky
- Karley Alarra Hall, Lenore
- Paul M. Hammond, N. Matewan
- Jonessa Ann Harless, Amherstdale
- Joetta Patricia Harris, Baisden
- Chase Evan Hatfield, Delbarton
- Madison Leigh Haugen, Chapmanville
- Braxton Cole Hensley, Chapmanville
- Jillian Pearl Hill, Whitman
- Hannah Lynn Holton, Madison
- Daesha Rose Howell, Kermit
- Mariah Howell, Crum
- Allison Jean Hubbard, Henlawson
- Emily E. Hughes, Chapmanville
- Alora D. Hundley, Williamson
- Caleb Seth Hurst, Big Creek
- Faith Ann Imes, Man
- Shyan Faith, Jenkins Brenton
- Erin Allene Jiles, Chapmanville
- Joshua Michael Jiles, Chapmanville
- Sarah Katherine Jiles, Chapmanville
- Angela Lynn Johnson, Grundy, Virginia
- James Johnson, Grundy, Virginia
- Elizabeth Rose Johnston, Pecks Mill
- Hannah Niccole Joyce, Justice
- Alicia Keeney, Seth
- Johnathan Dale Kelly, Man
- Norman Santos Kennedy, Omar
- Erica Paige Kinser, Holden
- Joseph Wade Kirk, Danville
- Kyleisha Carol Kirkendall, Cyclone
- Stevy Dawn Kirkland, Logan
- William Daniel Lane, Pecks Mill
- Emilee Faith Lawrence, Clear Fork
- Matthew Keevin Layne, Gilbert
- Donald Lecik, Mcandrews, Kentucky
- Bridgette Dawn Lesher, Peach Creek
- Samuel George Leslie, Chapmanville
- Jocie Lester, Hewett
- Karissa D. Lester, Verner
- Whitlee Danielle Lester, Hanover
- Jacob Robert Lockard, Wharncliffe
- Gabriella Elizabeth Long, Chapmanville
- Alexis Raschelle Lowe, Omar
- Riley Shayne Lucas, Chapmanville
- Jayla Lusk, Justice
- Carmen Maria Frances Mahon, Chapmanville
- Kayla Matney, Amherstdale
- Chance Ryan Maynard, Logan
- Emma Leigh Maynard, Davin
- Jessica Nicole Maynard, Harts
- Haley Brooke McCallister, Ashford
- Zachary T. McDonald, Chapmanville
- Makayla McMillion, Williamson
- Clinton McNeely, Man
- Maria Dawn McNeely, Lyburn
- Kenzie Jane Meade, Chapmanville
- Suzannah Paige Meade, Whitman
- MacKenzie Rae Meadows, Mallory
- Jacklyn Messer, Dingess
- Tiffany Dawn Messer, Dingess
- Brandon Ray Miller, Man
- Samuel Cole Miller, Lake
- Traci-Arianne Lovette Milton, Verdunville
- Jordan Faith Minyard, Madison
- Billy James Mitchem, Switzer
- Ali Ann Morgan, Hanover
- Baylee D. Muncy, Amherstdale
- Kade McLaren Muncy, Logan
- David Quincy Nelson, Holden
- Mallisa Nelson, Danville
- Alyssa Michelle Newsome, Lenore
- Crystal Gail Newsome, Breeden
- Tyler Ray Newsome, Lenore
- Kendra Suzanne Ooten, Logan
- Makenna Leigh Ooten, Logan
- Holly Danielle Parker, Holden
- Makayla Reann Payne, Big Creek
- All
- ison Leigh Perry, Logan
- Cathrine Michelle Perry, Lyburn
- Sarah Ann Perry, Dunlow
- Morgan Isabella Phillips, Verdunville
- Alexis Aireonna Rainwater, Mount Gay
- Zachary Tyler Rakes, Ranger
- Malina Deanne Ramirez, Mount Gay
- Amy Lee Rhoden, Logan
- Xziah Monique Rhodes, Lenore
- Amber Richards, Pecks Mill
- Mary Jon Riggs, Aurora
- Colton Ray Roberts, Iaeger
- Heather Nicole Robinson, Lake
- Lillie Megan Rollyson, Gilbert
- Katherine E. Saylor, Holden
- Brooklyn Paige Scarbro, Dorothy
- Bethany Rebecca Selbe, Belle
- Brayden Hunter Sims, Bruno
- Ace Aaron Slone, Williamson
- Kelsey Slone, Oil Springs, Kentucky
- Haylee Dawn Smith, Clothier
- Kobe Smith, Dingess
- Richard Elliott Smith, Baisden
- Suzane Nicole Sowards, Chapmanville
- Hannah Elizabeth Spaulding, Kermit
- James Garrett Spence, Ransom, Kentucky
- Devin T. Stacy, Kermit
- Ella Marie Stapleton, Logan
- Jeremiah L. Tackett, Danville
- Larry Randell Thompson, Harts
- Madison Faith Thompson, Chapmanville
- Tyson Nathaniel Thompson, Charleston
- Jaxon Craig Tipton, Kistler
- Jenna Brooke Tomblin, Holden
- Mikayla Marie Tomblin, Chapmanville
- Steven Alexander Toth, Chapmanville
- Jillian Micah Tothe, Holden
- Bella L. Trent, Isaban
- Alexus Catherine Vance, Chapmanville
- Alia Makaila Vance, Harts
- Brayden Lee Vance, Harts
- Dylan Mattican Vance, Mt Gay
- Earsel Lee Vance, Delbarton
- Canaan I. Varney, Holden
- Jerod Walker, Gilbert
- Kendra G. Walker, Iaeger
- Zackary Cole Walker, Fort Gay
- Megan Elizabeth Ward, Harts
- Jordan Lynn Watkins, Verdunville
- Levi Preston Watts, Fort Gay
- Maggie White, Man
- Kelsey Dawn Whitt, Accoville
- Christina Michelle Williams, Lenore
- Jacob Steven Williamson, Harts
- Kristin Robin Workman, Chapmanville
- Lauren Dare Workman, Chapmanville
- Seth A. Workman, Chapmanville
- Zackary Yates, Baisden
- Kadence Grace Young, Blair