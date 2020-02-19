MOUNT GAY — In 2021, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will celebrate its 50th year serving residents of Boone, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties, according to a news release. The college is making preparations to celebrate this milestone, and is seeking community input.
“In order to do justice by this celebration, we need your help,” said Rita Roberson, Southern’s vice president for institutional advancement. “We will need folks willing to serve on a planning committee to come up with ideas of ways we can celebrate this milestone in each of our campus communities. If you are willing to serve, or would like to nominate someone you know, please reach out to me.”
The college is seeking alumni, former employees and community members who would be willing to serve on committees or provide stories and/or documents that help explore Southern’s history in the coalfields.
“Above all, we want to share the remarkable story of our college,” Roberson said. “It’s a unique story, and we each play a special role therein. We want your input, and we need your help to make this happen.”
If you are interested, or know someone who is, contact Rita Roberson at 304-896-7425 or rita.roberson@southernwv.edu.