MOUNT GAY – Registration is now open for the spring 2020 semester at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Registration will be open at each of the college’s campus locations during regular business hours Monday through Thursday, and available 24 hours a day online. Financial aid and scholarship opportunities are available to qualifying students.
Registration for spring 2020 full-term 16-week classes will be open until Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. After that date, students will be able to register for alternate 12-week courses, which are full-credit courses condensed into a shorter timeframe.
Anyone interested is encouraged to stop at any Southern location. Student Services Specialists are on hand to help answer any questions.
For more information, contact Mandy Lester at 304-896-7429 or mandy.lester@southernwv.edu.