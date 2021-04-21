WEST VIRGINIA — The staff of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, on all of its campuses, showed support for “Collegiate Recovery Day” by wearing purple on April 15.
The message was a simple one, “We support students in recovery and the programs that help them succeed in college.”
The West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network, a program of the Marshall University Research Corporation’s Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia, collaborated with schools and organizations across the state to celebrate National Collegiate Recovery Day on April 15.
Nearly a dozen organizations and institutions in West Virginia participated, including Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College; Bridge Valley Community and Technical College; Concord University; Marshall University; West Virginia State University; West Virginia University; Movable: Narratives of Recovery; the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute; Community Connections; Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center and WVSADD.
The organizations are hosting events to raise awareness about collegiate recovery.
“It is important for us to do more for our students facing substance abuse and mental health challenges,” Dr. Pamela Alderman, president of Southern, said in a news release. “We are proud to be partnering with a network of collegiate professionals who are working together to increase access to recovery programs in support of students’ health and educational success.”
She added, “On Collegiate Recovery Day, we recommit ourselves to the critical mission of making sure our students have the support they need to complete their college education and secure a brighter future for themselves and their families.”
For more information on the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network visit facebook.com/CRNWV/.