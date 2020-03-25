MOUNT GAY – Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is suspending all VITA tax preparation sessions at its campuses indefinitely, according to a news release. The suspension is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to help ensure the health and safety of students, faculty, staff, volunteers and the community.
Individuals with taxes currently in preparation and review will be contacted for further instructions. Appointments currently scheduled will be canceled.
There are online options for self-preparation of taxes. MyFreeTaxes is a partnership between United Way and H&R Block to provide free tax preparation software to households and individuals with simple returns. Visit myfreetaxes.com for more information. There is currently no income limit for this service, but some forms and income types may not be included with the free version.
The IRS has extended the federal tax payment and filing deadline to July 15, 2020. If clients are unable to prepare their tax returns by this date, they may request an extension of time to file.