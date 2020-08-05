Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will host a drive-up registration event from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, on its Logan and Williamson campuses.
Students will be able to apply for admissions and financial aid, meet with an adviser and register for classes without leaving their car. West Virginia state and CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
SWVCTC will host Registration Week events at each location beginning Monday, Aug. 10. Registration Week will run through Saturday, Aug. 15.
More information is available at www.southernwv.edu.