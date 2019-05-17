HD Media
MOUNT GAY - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical will host Math Boot Camp Brown Bag Sessions at each of its locations from 4-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, May 20-23. The sessions will be offered to local high school students, as well as currently enrolled Southern students.
Tutors will discuss fractions, metric conversions and coordinate geometry. Students are asked to bring a calculator and photo identification. Because this is part of the Learning Studio's Brown Bag Dinner Sessions, students are also encouraged to bring dinner or a snack to the session.
Contact Tim Ooten, Southern's student success center coordinator, at 304-896-7658 or tim.ooten@southernwv.edu.