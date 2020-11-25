MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will participate in a movement known as GivingTuesday on Dec. 1, according to a news release.
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world.
“The Southern West Virginia Community College Foundation helps numerous Southern students each semester, and we rely on the kindness and generosity of friends like you to make that possible,” Rita Roberson, Southern’s executive director of institutional advancement and marketing, said. “We hope we can count on your donation. No gift is too small.”
Those who are interested in joining the Southern Foundation’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit southernwv.edu/giving-tuesday and click the “Give Now” button.
However, any method of giving is welcome. For anyone who may not be comfortable donating online, contact Rita Roberson at 304.896.7425, or rita.roberson@southernwv.edu.
GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday on Twitter.