MOUNT GAY — A new logo for Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College was introduced Monday morning at its Logan campus to commemorate the college’s 50th anniversary.
Confetti blasted over the assembled attendees inside the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center as the curtains opened to reveal the college’s new logo, which replaces the older black and gold “flying S” design.
The new logo sports a more modernized, blue-themed look that college officials have dubbed “The Southern Blues.”
“Earlier this year, a decision to made rebrand Southern as part of our 50th anniversary,” President Pamela L. Alderman said. “That meant a brand-new logo and new colors for the college.”
Alderman explained that the new colors hold a symbolic value.
“The blues are the roots that bear the fruits,” Alderman said. “The whole of life itself expresses the blues. The blues can be about anything pertaining to life. The blue symbolizes wisdom and depth of understanding. The blues represent our struggles, our journey, and our triumphs.”
Alderman said the school will also introduce a new mascot later this year.
Free T-shirts with the new logo were given out Monday, and giveaways and a massive custom-decorated cake were part of the celebration. The new signage outside the school, which had been covered with dark plastic, was also finally unveiled with the new logo.
Introduction of the new logo and colors wasn’t the only announcement, however. Alderman revealed that Southern had been designated a “Great College to Work For” in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, a newspaper/website geared toward college faculty and student affairs professionals.
The results are based on a survey of 196 colleges and universities. Seventy of those institutions achieved the recognition. Southern won honors in five categories this year:
- Faculty Experience
- Confidence in Senior Leadership
- Professional Development
- Mission & Pride
- Job Satisfaction & Support
Additionally, Southern was named to the Great Colleges Honor Roll, which is granted to only 42 colleges each year.
“This is a very satisfying affirmation of Southern, but our real goal is not recognition — it’s being a community that values the needs and contributions of every individual. In that sense everyone at Southern helps to make this a great place to work,” Alderman said.
For more information about the Great Colleges to Work For program and to view all current and previously recognized institutions, visit www.GreatCollegesProgram.com and www.GreatCollegesList.com.
The survey was administered and analyzed by ModernThink, a strategic human capital consulting firm.
Alderman also announced that Southern will be sponsoring a free concert by 2011 “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on the school’s Logan campus.
“We are extremely proud to be partnering with Landau,” Alderman said. “Murphy has recently been the poster child for GED education. He went back to school and earned his GED during the pandemic. He understands the important role that education plays not only here in the coalfields, but globally.”
The concert will commemorate the 10-year anniversary of Murphy’s “AGT” win. Alderman said he will be performing all the songs that he sang each week on the show, plus “a few surprises.”
A professional sound and lighting company has been hired by Southern for the show, and Murphy will be bringing his entire band along.
“We want to make sure we do this right,” said Bill France, director of communications at Southern. “His win brought the entire community together. Signs and banners were posted all over town. Fountain Place Cinemas held viewing parties of the TV show on the big screen each week and block parties were held as crowds gathered to dance and celebrate the hometown hero. I was the DJ for those parties and they were tons of fun.”
Tickets for the show will become available to the public on the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Facebook page in October. Alderman said the show will be free but requested anyone who wants a ticket to donate to the college’s food pantry.
“We are asking for at least two non-perishable food items per ticket,” Alderman said. “Our food pantry serves our students and the local area. This is a way we can give back to those who need a little extra help.”